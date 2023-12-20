Anthony Davis' Los Angeles Lakers face the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Davis put up 32 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 114-109 loss against the Knicks.

In this article, we dig into Davis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.6 28.4 Rebounds 14.5 12.5 13.3 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.3 PRA -- 40 44 PR -- 37.1 41.7



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Davis has made 9.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 19.7% of his team's total makes.

Davis' opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 99.3 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the fifth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

On defense, the Bulls have given up 113.3 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bulls have allowed 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the league.

Conceding 27.6 assists per contest, the Bulls are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 39 38 9 4 1 2 2 3/26/2023 36 15 9 5 0 1 1

