Will Alex Laferriere Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 20?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alex Laferriere find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Laferriere stats and insights
- In four of 27 games this season, Laferriere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Laferriere has no points on the power play.
- Laferriere's shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Laferriere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Home
|W 4-0
Kings vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
