Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Does a wager on Kempe intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adrian Kempe vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Kempe has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 18:29 on the ice per game.

Kempe has a goal in nine of 28 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kempe has a point in 19 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Kempe has an assist in 14 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Kempe's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kempe Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 5 27 Points 3 9 Goals 1 18 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.