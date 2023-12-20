Adrian Kempe Game Preview: Kings vs. Kraken - December 20
Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Does a wager on Kempe intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Adrian Kempe vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Kings vs Kraken Game Info
|Kings vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Kraken Prediction
|Kings vs Kraken Player Props
|Kings vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Kings vs Kraken
Kempe Season Stats Insights
- In 28 games this season, Kempe has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 18:29 on the ice per game.
- Kempe has a goal in nine of 28 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Kempe has a point in 19 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.
- Kempe has an assist in 14 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- Kempe's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.
Kempe Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have conceded 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|28
|Games
|5
|27
|Points
|3
|9
|Goals
|1
|18
|Assists
|2
