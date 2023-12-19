Player prop bet odds for Kevin Fiala, Tomas Hertl and others are listed when the Los Angeles Kings visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Fiala is Los Angeles' top contributor with 27 points. He has six goals and 21 assists this season.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Dec. 13 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Dec. 9 0 2 2 2 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 2 2 4

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Anze Kopitar has totaled 27 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 15 assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 16 1 0 1 2 vs. Jets Dec. 13 1 0 1 1 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 0 at Islanders Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 3 3 3

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Adrian Kempe has 27 total points for Los Angeles, with nine goals and 18 assists.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Dec. 13 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 9 1 0 1 5 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 1 1 3

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Hertl drives the offense for San Jose with 26 points (0.8 per game), with 11 goals and 15 assists in 30 games (playing 20:30 per game).

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 17 2 0 2 5 at Coyotes Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Dec. 7 2 0 2 9

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Mikael Granlund has collected 21 points this season, with three goals and 18 assists.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 17 0 2 2 3 at Coyotes Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 10 0 2 2 1 at Red Wings Dec. 7 1 2 3 1

