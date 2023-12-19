Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Sharks on December 19, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Kevin Fiala, Tomas Hertl and others are listed when the Los Angeles Kings visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
Kings vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Fiala is Los Angeles' top contributor with 27 points. He has six goals and 21 assists this season.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 7
|0
|2
|2
|4
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Anze Kopitar has totaled 27 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 15 assists.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 7
|0
|3
|3
|3
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Adrian Kempe has 27 total points for Los Angeles, with nine goals and 18 assists.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Hertl drives the offense for San Jose with 26 points (0.8 per game), with 11 goals and 15 assists in 30 games (playing 20:30 per game).
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 17
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|9
Mikael Granlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Mikael Granlund has collected 21 points this season, with three goals and 18 assists.
Granlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 7
|1
|2
|3
|1
