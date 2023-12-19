The San Jose Sharks (9-19-3) will aim to prolong a three-game home win streak when they take on the Los Angeles Kings (17-6-4) on Tuesday, December 19 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-275) Sharks (+220) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have compiled a 13-5 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 73.3%.

In 14 of 27 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Kings vs Sharks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Sharks Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 96 (12th) Goals 66 (32nd) 65 (1st) Goals Allowed 121 (32nd) 20 (18th) Power Play Goals 17 (22nd) 11 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (30th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.

Three of Los Angeles' past 10 contests went over.

The average amount of goals in the Kings' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During the past 10 games, the Kings have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Kings' 3.6 average goals per game add up to 96 total, which makes them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Kings are ranked first in NHL play with the fewest goals against, having given up 65 total goals (just 2.4 per game).

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +31.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.