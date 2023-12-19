Kings vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The San Jose Sharks (9-19-3) will aim to prolong a three-game home win streak when they take on the Los Angeles Kings (17-6-4) on Tuesday, December 19 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Kings vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-275)
|Sharks (+220)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have compiled a 13-5 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 73.3%.
- In 14 of 27 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Kings vs Sharks Additional Info
Kings vs. Sharks Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|96 (12th)
|Goals
|66 (32nd)
|65 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|121 (32nd)
|20 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (22nd)
|11 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|29 (30th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.
- Three of Los Angeles' past 10 contests went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Kings' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During the past 10 games, the Kings have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Kings' 3.6 average goals per game add up to 96 total, which makes them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Kings are ranked first in NHL play with the fewest goals against, having given up 65 total goals (just 2.4 per game).
- The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +31.
