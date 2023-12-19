Kings vs. Sharks December 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Adrian Kempe and Mikael Granlund will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, December 19 at 10:30 PM ET.
Kings vs. Sharks Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-250)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,Hulu
Kings Players to Watch
- Kevin Fiala is one of Los Angeles' top contributors with 27 points. He has scored six goals and picked up 21 assists this season.
- Through 27 games, Kempe has scored nine goals and picked up 18 assists.
- Anze Kopitar's 27 points this season are via 12 goals and 15 assists.
- In eight games, Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has conceded 23 goals (3.16 goals against average) and has racked up 154 saves.
Sharks Players to Watch
- Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 26 points (0.8 per game), as he has scored 11 goals and 15 assists in 30 games (playing 20:30 per game).
- Granlund is a top contributor for San Jose, with 21 total points this season. In 24 games, he has netted three goals and provided 18 assists.
- This season, San Jose's William Eklund has 15 points, courtesy of seven goals (fourth on team) and eight assists (fourth).
- In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has an .897 save percentage (40th in the league), with 376 total saves, while conceding 43 goals (3.7 goals against average). He has put together a 5-7-1 record between the posts for San Jose this season.
Kings vs. Sharks Stat Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|5th
|3.56
|Goals Scored
|2.13
|32nd
|1st
|2.41
|Goals Allowed
|3.9
|32nd
|4th
|33.4
|Shots
|25.9
|32nd
|2nd
|26.7
|Shots Allowed
|36
|32nd
|17th
|21.05%
|Power Play %
|20.73%
|18th
|2nd
|87.06%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.39%
|28th
