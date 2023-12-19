The Western Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Los Angeles Kings (17-6-4), visit the 15th-ranked group from the Western Conference, the San Jose Sharks (9-19-3), on Tuesday, December 19 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Over the last 10 games, the Kings have gone 6-3-1 while putting up 29 goals against 21 goals conceded. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (25.0%).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which club we predict will win Tuesday's game.

Kings vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Kings 4, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-250)

Kings (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Sharks Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (17-6-4 overall) have a 2-4-6 record in games that have required overtime.

Los Angeles has 10 points (4-1-2) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Kings scored just one goal, they lost both times.

Los Angeles has taken five points from the seven games this season when it scored two goals (2-4-1 record).

The Kings have scored three or more goals in 18 games (15-0-3, 33 points).

In the 14 games when Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 10-3-1 to record 21 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 11-4-4 (26 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 5-2-0 (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 4th 3.56 Goals Scored 2.13 32nd 1st 2.41 Goals Allowed 3.9 32nd 4th 33.4 Shots 25.9 32nd 2nd 26.7 Shots Allowed 36 32nd 16th 21.05% Power Play % 20.73% 17th 2nd 87.06% Penalty Kill % 73.39% 28th

Kings vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

