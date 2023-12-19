Tuesday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the heavily favored Los Angeles Kings (17-6-4) and the San Jose Sharks (9-19-3) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California. The Kings are -250 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Sharks (+200) in the game, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Kings vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose has played 15 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

In the 18 times this season the Kings have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 13-5 in those games.

The Sharks have claimed an upset victory in nine, or 29.0%, of the 31 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Los Angeles has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

San Jose has 22 games this season playing as the underdog by +200 or longer, and is 5-17 in those contests.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 3-7-0 6.1 2.90 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.90 2.10 7 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-1 6-4-0 6.1 3.20 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.20 3.30 6 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 1 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

