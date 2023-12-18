On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Urho Vaakanainen going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vaakanainen stats and insights

  • Vaakanainen is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
  • Vaakanainen has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 95 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vaakanainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:41 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:39 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:48 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.