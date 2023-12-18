On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Urho Vaakanainen going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Vaakanainen stats and insights

Vaakanainen is yet to score through 23 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

Vaakanainen has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 95 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Vaakanainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:41 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:39 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:48 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

