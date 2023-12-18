Should you bet on Tyler Lockett finding his way into the end zone in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Lockett has 65 catches on 93 targets for 711 yards and four scores, with an average of 54.7 yards per game.

In three of 13 games this year, Lockett has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1 Week 9 @Ravens 8 3 32 0 Week 10 Commanders 10 8 92 1 Week 11 @Rams 7 5 51 0 Week 12 49ers 5 3 30 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 5 47 0 Week 14 @49ers 6 6 89 0

