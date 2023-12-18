Tyler Lockett has a favorable matchup when his Seattle Seahawks play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Eagles concede 259.9 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Lockett has hauled in 65 balls (on 93 targets) for 711 yards (54.7 per game) and four scores so far this year.

Lockett vs. the Eagles

Lockett vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Philadelphia has allowed six opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

26 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The 259.9 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Eagles have allowed 29 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.2 per game. That ranks 31st among NFL teams.

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-118)

Lockett Receiving Insights

In six of 13 games this season, Lockett has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Lockett has been targeted on 93 of his team's 445 passing attempts this season (20.9% target share).

He has 711 receiving yards on 93 targets to rank 58th in NFL play with 7.6 yards per target.

Lockett has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of 13 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 15.4% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With 10 red zone targets, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 6 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 8 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

