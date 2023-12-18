Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks will face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Little Caesars Arena. If you'd like to wager on Terry's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Troy Terry vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry has averaged 18:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Terry has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 30 games this season, Terry has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Terry has an assist in 11 of 30 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Terry's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Terry going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 30 Games 2 18 Points 1 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

