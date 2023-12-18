Will Troy Terry Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 18?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Troy Terry find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Terry stats and insights
- In five of 30 games this season, Terry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus four assists.
- Terry averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Terry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|17:52
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|19:38
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:46
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:00
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:57
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
