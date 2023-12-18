The Seattle Seahawks (6-7) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field.

Before the Eagles meet the Seahawks, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Seahawks vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 3 47.5 -165 +140

Seahawks vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks and their opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in four of 13 games this season.

Seattle has had an average of 44.4 points scored in their games so far this season, 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this year (7-6-0).

This season, the Seahawks have been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

Seattle has a record of 1-4 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia's matchups this year have an average total of 46.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles have put together a 6-4-3 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been moneyline favorites 10 times this year. They've gone 9-1.

Philadelphia has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 26.3 7 24.7 27 46.7 7 13 Seahawks 21.5 19 24.5 26 44.4 4 13

Seahawks vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends

Seahawks

Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its past three contests.

The Seahawks have hit the over twice in their past three games.

The Eagles have outscored their opponents by a total of 21 points this season (1.6 points per game), and opponents of the Seahawks have outscored them by 38 points (three per game).

Eagles

Philadelphia is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over its last three games.

In its past three contests, Philadelphia has hit the over twice.

The Eagles have totaled 21 more points than their opponents this season (1.6 per game), while the Seahawks have been outscored by 38 total points (three per game).

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 42.8 45.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 24.5 26.0 ATS Record 7-6-0 2-4-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 4-2-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-1 1-5

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.7 47.5 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26.0 25.4 ATS Record 6-4-3 2-2-2 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 5-1-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 5-0 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

