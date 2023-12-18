The Seattle Seahawks (6-7) will try to stop their four-game losing streak as they are 3-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field. This game has a point total of 47.5.

Before the Eagles meet the Seahawks, here are their betting insights and trends. The Seahawks' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Eagles.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Other Week 15 Odds

Seattle vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Seahawks vs. Eagles Betting Insights

Against the spread, Seattle is 7-6-0 this season.

The Seahawks have an ATS record of 3-3 as 3-point underdogs or more.

Seattle has played 13 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.

Philadelphia has gone 6-4-3 ATS this season.

As 3-point favorites or more, the Eagles are 5-2-3 against the spread.

Philadelphia has hit the over in seven of its 13 games with a set total (53.8%).

Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tyler Lockett - - - - 51.5 (-115) - Noah Fant - - - - 21.5 (-118) - D.K. Metcalf - - - - 63.5 (-115) - Kenneth Walker III - - 47.5 (-115) - 11.5 (-111) - Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - - - 41.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.