Will Sam Carrick Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 18?
When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sam Carrick find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carrick stats and insights
- Carrick has scored in five of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
- Carrick has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 16.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 95 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carrick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|14:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 8-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.