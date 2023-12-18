The Anaheim Ducks, Ryan Strome included, will play the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Strome in that upcoming Ducks-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ryan Strome vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Strome has averaged 15:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

In three of 29 games this season, Strome has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 29 games this year, Strome has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Strome has an assist in 10 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Strome goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 95 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 29 Games 2 17 Points 1 3 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

