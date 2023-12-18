The Detroit Red Wings (15-11-4) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks (11-19) on December 18 at 7:00 PM ET on BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+.

The Ducks are 2-8-0 in the past 10 games, scoring 23 total goals (seven power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.9%). They have given up 35 goals to their opponents.

Before this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Monday's hockey contest.

Ducks vs. Red Wings Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final result of Red Wings 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-225)

Red Wings (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 4-0-4 record in overtime matchups this season and an 11-19 overall record.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-8-0) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

This season the Ducks recorded just one goal in seven games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all six games this season when it scored two goals.

The Ducks have scored at least three goals in 15 games, earning 22 points from those contests.

This season, Anaheim has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 3-8-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-9-0 (four points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Ducks finished 8-7-0 in those contests (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 3rd 3.57 Goals Scored 2.63 29th 16th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.4 25th 20th 30.2 Shots 29.6 24th 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 31.7 22nd 13th 21.77% Power Play % 21.88% 12th 21st 78.76% Penalty Kill % 80.6% 15th

Ducks vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

