Can we anticipate Radko Gudas scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudas stats and insights

  • Gudas has scored in four of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
  • Gudas has no points on the power play.
  • Gudas averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 95 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Gudas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:34 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:07 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-4
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:32 Home L 5-2

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

