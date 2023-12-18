Will Pavel Mintyukov Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 18?
When the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pavel Mintyukov find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Mintyukov stats and insights
- In one of 30 games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Mintyukov averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.0%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 95 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Mintyukov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|18:20
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:26
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:20
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
