Noah Fant has a good matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Eagles concede 259.9 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Fant has amassed 339 receiving yards (after 24 grabs). He has been targeted 32 times, and posts 28.3 yards per game.

Fant vs. the Eagles

Fant vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 59 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 59 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

26 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Eagles surrender 259.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles have the No. 31 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 29 this season (2.2 per game).

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-115)

Fant Receiving Insights

Fant, in eight of 12 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Fant has received 7.2% of his team's 445 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He averages 10.6 yards per target this season (339 yards on 32 targets).

Having played 12 games this season, Fant has not tallied a TD reception.

Fant's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

