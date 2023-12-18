LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the New York Knicks on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

James tallied 23 points, seven rebounds, 14 assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 129-115 loss against the Spurs.

With prop bets available for James, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.0 24.5 Rebounds 8.5 7.6 6.7 Assists 7.5 7.0 7.6 PRA -- 39.6 38.8 PR -- 32.6 31.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.3



LeBron James Insights vs. the Knicks

James is responsible for taking 17.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.4 per game.

James is averaging 5.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

James' opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.0 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103.1.

Defensively, the Knicks are ninth in the league, allowing 111.8 points per contest.

The Knicks are the best squad in the NBA, giving up 40.6 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.0 assists per game, the Knicks are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 18th in the NBA, giving up 13.4 makes per game.

LeBron James vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 43 28 10 11 2 0 1

