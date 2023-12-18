Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Knicks - December 18
When the Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) and New York Knicks (14-11) match up at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, LeBron James and Julius Randle will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, MSG
Lakers' Last Game
In their previous game, the Lakers lost to the Spurs on Friday, 129-115. Their leading scorer was James with 23 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|23
|7
|14
|2
|0
|2
|Austin Reaves
|22
|7
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Rui Hachimura
|20
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis' numbers for the season are 24.3 points, 2.9 assists and 12.4 boards per contest.
- James' numbers for the season are 25 points, 7.6 boards and 7 assists per game, shooting 53.9% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- D'Angelo Russell posts 16.1 points, 3.2 boards and 6.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Austin Reaves is posting 14.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.8 boards per game.
- Christian Wood is putting up 7.5 points, 0.9 assists and 6 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|25.2
|11.9
|2.1
|1.2
|1.8
|0.3
|LeBron James
|21.9
|5.8
|6.9
|1.5
|0.6
|1.9
|Austin Reaves
|16.1
|4.3
|4.9
|0.7
|0.1
|2.1
|D'Angelo Russell
|12.3
|2.5
|6.1
|1.3
|0.2
|1.6
|Taurean Prince
|10.8
|3.4
|2.2
|1.1
|0.4
|2.8
