When the Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) and New York Knicks (14-11) match up at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, LeBron James and Julius Randle will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, MSG

Lakers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Lakers lost to the Spurs on Friday, 129-115. Their leading scorer was James with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 23 7 14 2 0 2 Austin Reaves 22 7 4 0 0 4 Rui Hachimura 20 5 4 0 1 0

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis' numbers for the season are 24.3 points, 2.9 assists and 12.4 boards per contest.

James' numbers for the season are 25 points, 7.6 boards and 7 assists per game, shooting 53.9% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell posts 16.1 points, 3.2 boards and 6.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Austin Reaves is posting 14.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.8 boards per game.

Christian Wood is putting up 7.5 points, 0.9 assists and 6 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 25.2 11.9 2.1 1.2 1.8 0.3 LeBron James 21.9 5.8 6.9 1.5 0.6 1.9 Austin Reaves 16.1 4.3 4.9 0.7 0.1 2.1 D'Angelo Russell 12.3 2.5 6.1 1.3 0.2 1.6 Taurean Prince 10.8 3.4 2.2 1.1 0.4 2.8

