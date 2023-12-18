Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Knicks on December 18, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers host the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on Monday (tip at 10:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Julius Randle and others in this matchup.
Lakers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs Knicks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -114)
|8.5 (Over: +108)
|7.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: +134)
- The 25 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.5 less than his over/under on Monday (27.5).
- He averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 8.5.
- James has picked up seven assists per game, 0.5 less than Monday's prop bet (7.5).
- He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday.
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -104)
|9.5 (Over: +108)
|4.5 (Over: -132)
|1.5 (Over: -125)
- Randle's 22.4 points per game are 1.1 less than Monday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 9.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (9.5).
- Randle averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Monday's over/under.
- Randle has connected on 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
|5.5 (Over: -156)
|2.5 (Over: -120)
- Monday's over/under for Jalen Brunson is 24.5 points. That is 1.0 fewer than his season average of 25.5.
- His per-game rebound average of 3.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Brunson has connected on 3.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
