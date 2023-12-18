The Los Angeles Lakers host the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on Monday (tip at 10:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Julius Randle and others in this matchup.

Lakers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +108) 7.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 25 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.5 less than his over/under on Monday (27.5).

He averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 8.5.

James has picked up seven assists per game, 0.5 less than Monday's prop bet (7.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -125)

Randle's 22.4 points per game are 1.1 less than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 9.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (9.5).

Randle averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Monday's over/under.

Randle has connected on 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Monday's over/under for Jalen Brunson is 24.5 points. That is 1.0 fewer than his season average of 25.5.

His per-game rebound average of 3.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Brunson has connected on 3.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.