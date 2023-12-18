How to Watch Anthony Davis, Lakers vs. the Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) will host the New York Knicks (14-11) after winning four home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Lakers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Lakers vs Knicks Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 48.0% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles has an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.0% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at eighth.
- The Lakers put up only 2.2 more points per game (114.0) than the Knicks give up (111.8).
- Los Angeles has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Lakers are averaging 1.7 more points per game (114.9) than they are away from home (113.2).
- When playing at home, Los Angeles is surrendering 15.5 fewer points per game (105.1) than when playing on the road (120.6).
- The Lakers are making 10.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 fewer than they're averaging away from home (10.8). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.1% when playing at home and 34.9% in away games.
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Christian Wood
|Questionable
|Illness
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor/Hip
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Back
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Questionable
|Back
|D'Angelo Russell
|Questionable
|Illness
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
