The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) will host the New York Knicks (14-11) after winning four home games in a row.

Lakers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: MSG

Lakers vs Knicks Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 48.0% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.0% from the field.

The Lakers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at eighth.

The Lakers put up only 2.2 more points per game (114.0) than the Knicks give up (111.8).

Los Angeles has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Lakers are averaging 1.7 more points per game (114.9) than they are away from home (113.2).

When playing at home, Los Angeles is surrendering 15.5 fewer points per game (105.1) than when playing on the road (120.6).

The Lakers are making 10.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 fewer than they're averaging away from home (10.8). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.1% when playing at home and 34.9% in away games.

