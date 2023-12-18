The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) have five players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, for their matchup against the New York Knicks (14-11) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, December 18 at 10:30 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Lakers lost 129-115 to the Spurs on Friday. In the losing effort, LeBron James paced the Lakers with 23 points.

Lakers vs Knicks Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6.0 1.0 3.0 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Adductor 24.3 12.4 2.9 Cameron Reddish SF Questionable Knee 7.0 2.7 1.3 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Questionable Back 3.3 0.5 0.8 D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Illness 16.1 3.2 6.7

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: Out (Ankle)

Lakers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and MSG

