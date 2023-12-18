The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (14-11) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and MSG. The over/under is set at 226.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 13 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 combined points.

The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 227.5, one more point than this game's over/under.

The Lakers have an 11-15-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 13 out of the 18 games, or 72.2%, in which it has been favored.

Los Angeles has been at least a -190 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 65.5% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 13 50% 114 228.5 113.5 225.3 229.3 Knicks 13 52% 114.5 228.5 111.8 225.3 222.4

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.

The Lakers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (6-6-0) than it has in road tilts (5-9-0).

The 114 points per game the Lakers record are only 2.2 more points than the Knicks allow (111.8).

When Los Angeles totals more than 111.8 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Lakers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 11-15 5-3 12-14 Knicks 13-12 2-4 15-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Lakers Knicks 114 Points Scored (PG) 114.5 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 7-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-4 9-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-3 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 8-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-5 11-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.