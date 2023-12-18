Lakers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (14-11) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and MSG. The over/under is set at 226.5 in the matchup.
Lakers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-4.5
|226.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 13 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 227.5, one more point than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers have an 11-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 13 out of the 18 games, or 72.2%, in which it has been favored.
- Los Angeles has been at least a -190 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 65.5% chance to win.
Lakers vs Knicks Additional Info
Lakers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|13
|50%
|114
|228.5
|113.5
|225.3
|229.3
|Knicks
|13
|52%
|114.5
|228.5
|111.8
|225.3
|222.4
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
- The Lakers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
- Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (6-6-0) than it has in road tilts (5-9-0).
- The 114 points per game the Lakers record are only 2.2 more points than the Knicks allow (111.8).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 111.8 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
Lakers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|11-15
|5-3
|12-14
|Knicks
|13-12
|2-4
|15-10
Lakers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Lakers
|Knicks
|114
|114.5
|17
|16
|7-5
|10-4
|9-3
|11-3
|113.5
|111.8
|12
|9
|8-5
|9-5
|11-2
|10-4
