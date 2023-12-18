The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (14-11) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and MSG. The over/under is set at 226.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: SportsNet LA and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -4.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 13 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 combined points.
  • The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 227.5, one more point than this game's over/under.
  • The Lakers have an 11-15-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 13 out of the 18 games, or 72.2%, in which it has been favored.
  • Los Angeles has been at least a -190 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 65.5% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 13 50% 114 228.5 113.5 225.3 229.3
Knicks 13 52% 114.5 228.5 111.8 225.3 222.4

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
  • The Lakers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
  • Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (6-6-0) than it has in road tilts (5-9-0).
  • The 114 points per game the Lakers record are only 2.2 more points than the Knicks allow (111.8).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 111.8 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Lakers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 11-15 5-3 12-14
Knicks 13-12 2-4 15-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Lakers Knicks
114
Points Scored (PG)
 114.5
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
7-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-4
9-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 11-3
113.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.8
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 9
8-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-5
11-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.