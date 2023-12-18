The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) square off against the New York Knicks (12-7) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and MSG.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lakers vs. Knicks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis averages 22.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocks (first in NBA).

LeBron James puts up 24.4 points, 6.4 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell puts up 17.1 points, 3.4 boards and 6.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Austin Reaves posts 13.7 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Christian Wood averages 7 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is putting up 20.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's also draining 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Knicks are receiving 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this year.

The Knicks are getting 6.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this year.

The Knicks are receiving 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.

Josh Hart is putting up 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Lakers Knicks 112.5 Points Avg. 110.9 113.5 Points Allowed Avg. 105.5 48.7% Field Goal % 44.5% 33.7% Three Point % 37.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.