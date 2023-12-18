The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) are favored (by 4.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (14-11) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 114 - Knicks 113

Lakers vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-1.7)

Lakers (-1.7) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Knicks have a 13-12-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 11-15-0 mark of the Lakers.

Los Angeles (5-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (62.5%) than New York (2-4) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 46.2% of the time this season (12 out of 26), less often than New York's games have (15 out of 25).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 3-8, while the Lakers are 13-5 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are putting up 114 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 113.5 points per contest (12th-ranked).

Los Angeles ranks 11th in the NBA with 44.6 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 44.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Lakers are dishing out 27 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2023-24.

Los Angeles is committing 13.9 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in league). It is forcing 13 turnovers per contest (21st-ranked).

While the Lakers are in the bottom five in the NBA in treys per game with 10.5 (third-worst), they rank 22nd in the league with a 35% three-point percentage.

