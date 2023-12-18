The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) will host the New York Knicks (14-11) after winning four home games in a row. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Knicks matchup.

Lakers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and MSG

SportsNet LA and MSG Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Knicks Additional Info

Lakers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +14 scoring differential, putting up 114 points per game (17th in the league) and giving up 113.5 (12th in the NBA).

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game (posting 114.5 points per game, 16th in league, and conceding 111.8 per contest, ninth in NBA) and have a +66 scoring differential.

These teams score 228.5 points per game combined, two more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 225.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has covered 11 times in 26 games with a spread this season.

New York has put together a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG LeBron James 27.5 -110 25.0

Lakers and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

