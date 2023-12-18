On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Jakob Silfverberg going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Silfverberg stats and insights

  • Silfverberg has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 2.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:29 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 11:07 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:13 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:39 Away L 3-2
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.