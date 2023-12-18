Will Jakob Silfverberg Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 18?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Jakob Silfverberg going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Silfverberg stats and insights
- Silfverberg has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 2.3% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Silfverberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|11:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-2
Ducks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
