Will Ilya Lyubushkin Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 18?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Ilya Lyubushkin going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Lyubushkin stats and insights
- Lyubushkin is yet to score through 30 games this season.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 95 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Lyubushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
