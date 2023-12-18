Will Geno Smith Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Heading into Week 15, Smith is averaging 243.2 passing yards per game (2,918 total). Other season stats include 15 TD passes, nine interceptions and a 64.4% completion percentage (259-for-402), plus 30 carries for 92 yards one touchdown.
Geno Smith Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Groin
Week 15 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Smith 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|259
|402
|64.4%
|2,918
|15
|9
|7.3
|30
|92
|1
Smith Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|16
|26
|112
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|32
|41
|328
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|23
|36
|296
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|13
|20
|110
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|27
|41
|326
|0
|2
|4
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|18
|24
|219
|2
|1
|6
|10
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|23
|37
|254
|2
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|13
|28
|157
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|31
|47
|369
|2
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|22
|34
|233
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|18
|27
|180
|0
|1
|4
|21
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|23
|41
|334
|3
|1
|2
|6
|1
