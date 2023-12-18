Frank Vatrano will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings play on Monday at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Vatrano in the Ducks-Red Wings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Frank Vatrano vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Vatrano has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 18:11 on the ice per game.

In Vatrano's 30 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Vatrano has a point in 15 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points five times.

In eight of 30 games this season, Vatrano has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Vatrano hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 30 Games 2 23 Points 0 14 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

