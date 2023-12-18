Should you wager on Frank Vatrano to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

In nine of 30 games this season, Vatrano has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Vatrano has picked up five goals and three assists on the power play.

Vatrano's shooting percentage is 13.1%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 95 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:22 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:00 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

