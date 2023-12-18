The Detroit Red Wings host the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Alex DeBrincat, Frank Vatrano and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ducks vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Vatrano's 23 points are important for Anaheim. He has 14 goals and nine assists in 30 games.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 13 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 10 0 0 0 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 7 0 0 0 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Troy Terry Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Troy Terry is a top player on offense for Anaheim with seven goals and 11 assists.

Terry Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 17 1 1 2 3 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 4 at Islanders Dec. 13 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Dec. 10 0 1 1 0 at Blackhawks Dec. 7 0 0 0 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

DeBrincat is one of Detroit's top contributors (26 total points), having registered 13 goals and 13 assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Blues Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Stars Dec. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 1 1 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.