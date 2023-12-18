Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Red Wings on December 18, 2023
The Detroit Red Wings host the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Alex DeBrincat, Frank Vatrano and others in this matchup.
Ducks vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ducks vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Vatrano's 23 points are important for Anaheim. He has 14 goals and nine assists in 30 games.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
Troy Terry Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Troy Terry is a top player on offense for Anaheim with seven goals and 11 assists.
Terry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 17
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Rangers
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Islanders
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
DeBrincat is one of Detroit's top contributors (26 total points), having registered 13 goals and 13 assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blues
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Stars
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
