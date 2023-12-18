The Detroit Red Wings (15-11-4), losers of three home games in a row, host the Anaheim Ducks (11-19) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-225) Ducks (+185) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have won nine, or 36.0%, of the 25 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Anaheim has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 35.1% chance to win.

Anaheim has played 13 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Ducks vs Red Wings Additional Info

Ducks vs. Red Wings Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 107 (4th) Goals 79 (29th) 95 (17th) Goals Allowed 102 (25th) 27 (6th) Power Play Goals 21 (14th) 24 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (28th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Anaheim went 5-5-0 against the spread and 2-8-0 straight up.

Four of Anaheim's last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 7.1 goals, 1.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks have the NHL's 29th-ranked scoring offense (79 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Ducks have conceded 102 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 25th.

Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -23.

