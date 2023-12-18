When the Detroit Red Wings meet the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Monday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Dylan Larkin and Mason McTavish will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Ducks vs. Red Wings Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for his team with 23 points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded 14 goals and nine assists in 30 games (playing 18:11 per game).

McTavish is a top scorer for Anaheim, with 21 total points this season. In 24 games, he has netted 10 goals and provided 11 assists.

This season, Troy Terry has seven goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 18.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has an .887 save percentage (57th in the league), with 321 total saves, while allowing 41 goals (3.9 goals against average). He has put together a 5-6-0 record between the posts for Anaheim this season.

Red Wings Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Detroit, Alex DeBrincat has 26 points in 30 games (13 goals, 13 assists).

Through 24 games, Larkin has scored 11 goals and picked up 14 assists.

Lucas Raymond has posted 10 goals and 14 assists for Detroit.

Alex Lyon (4-3-0) has a 2.1 goals against average and a .932% save percentage (third-best in league).

Ducks vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 4th 3.57 Goals Scored 2.63 29th 16th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.4 25th 20th 30.2 Shots 29.6 24th 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 31.7 22nd 13th 21.77% Power Play % 21.88% 12th 21st 78.76% Penalty Kill % 80.6% 15th

