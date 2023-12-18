Monday's NHL slate features a matchup between the heavily favored Detroit Red Wings (15-11-4) and the Anaheim Ducks (11-19) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Wings are -225 on the moneyline to win at home against the Ducks (+180) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Ducks vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 13 of 29 games this season.

The Red Wings have been victorious in five of their nine games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (55.6%).

The Ducks have been made the underdog 25 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

Detroit has had moneyline odds set at -225 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Anaheim has a record of 5-8 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 6-4 5-4-1 6.3 3.30 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.30 3.30 8 20.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 5-5 4-4-2 6.4 2.30 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.30 3.50 7 21.9% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4

