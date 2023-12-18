How to Watch the Ducks vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:20 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Anaheim Ducks (11-19) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (15-11-4) -- who've lost three straight at home -- on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can follow the action on BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ to see the Red Wings play the Ducks.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have conceded 102 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 25th in the league.
- With 79 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the league's 29th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Ducks are 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 23 goals over that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|30
|14
|9
|23
|9
|17
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|24
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|57%
|Troy Terry
|30
|7
|11
|18
|22
|21
|50%
|Ryan Strome
|29
|3
|14
|17
|14
|14
|44.9%
|Adam Henrique
|29
|9
|7
|16
|3
|12
|51%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 95 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
- The Red Wings' 107 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|30
|13
|13
|26
|15
|17
|43.8%
|Dylan Larkin
|24
|11
|14
|25
|13
|13
|52.4%
|Lucas Raymond
|30
|10
|14
|24
|12
|14
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|29
|5
|16
|21
|13
|8
|-
|J.T. Compher
|25
|6
|13
|19
|12
|8
|47.1%
