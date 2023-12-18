The Anaheim Ducks (11-19) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (15-11-4) -- who've lost three straight at home -- on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can follow the action on BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ to see the Red Wings play the Ducks.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Ducks vs Red Wings Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have conceded 102 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 25th in the league.

With 79 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the league's 29th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Ducks are 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 23 goals over that stretch.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 30 14 9 23 9 17 40% Mason McTavish 24 10 11 21 7 7 57% Troy Terry 30 7 11 18 22 21 50% Ryan Strome 29 3 14 17 14 14 44.9% Adam Henrique 29 9 7 16 3 12 51%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 95 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The Red Wings' 107 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

