Let's take a peek at the injury report for the Anaheim Ducks (11-19), which currently includes four players listed (including Mason McTavish), as the Ducks ready for their matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (15-11-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Mason McTavish C Questionable Upper Body

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Dylan Larkin C Out Head

Ducks vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 79 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Anaheim's total of 102 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 25th in the league.

They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit's 107 total goals (3.6 per game) rank third in the league.

Their +12 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Ducks vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-225) Ducks (+180) 6.5

