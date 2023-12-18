The Anaheim Ducks, Cam Fowler among them, play the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Fowler are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Cam Fowler vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Fowler has averaged 24:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

In two of 30 games this season, Fowler has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Fowler has a point in 11 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Fowler has an assist in 10 of 30 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Fowler's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Fowler has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 95 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 30 Games 2 14 Points 2 2 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

