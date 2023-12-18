Will Cam Fowler Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 18?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cam Fowler find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fowler stats and insights
- Fowler has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Fowler averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 95 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fowler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|24:49
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|26:20
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|27:30
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|27:44
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|26:41
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|28:39
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:14
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|29:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:06
|Away
|L 8-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.