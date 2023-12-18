The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cam Fowler find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

  • Fowler has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
  • He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Fowler averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 95 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/17/2023 Devils 2 0 2 24:49 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:20 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:30 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 27:44 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:41 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 28:39 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:14 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 29:56 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:06 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

