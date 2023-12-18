The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brock McGinn score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, McGinn scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

McGinn has zero points on the power play.

McGinn averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

McGinn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:06 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:29 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:59 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:49 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:26 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.