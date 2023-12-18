Should you wager on Brett Leason to light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Leason stats and insights

  • In four of 26 games this season, Leason has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Leason has no points on the power play.
  • Leason averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 95 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:36 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:38 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:28 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 12:43 Home L 5-4
11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:55 Away L 8-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:11 Home L 4-3

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

