Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 18
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The CSU Fullerton Titans versus the USC Trojans is one of four games on Monday's college basketball schedule that features a Big West team on the court.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|San Jose State Spartans at CSU Northridge Matadors
|3:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|CSU Fullerton Titans at USC Trojans
|10:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|CSU Fullerton Titans at USC Trojans
|10:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|CSU Fullerton Titans at USC Trojans
|10:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow Big West games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.