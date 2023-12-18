Should you bet on Benoit-Olivier Groulx to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Groulx stats and insights

Groulx is yet to score through 20 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Groulx has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 95 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Groulx recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 5-1 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 5-2 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:12 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:19 Home L 2-1

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

