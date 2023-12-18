Anthony Davis will lead the Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) into a home game against the New York Knicks (14-11) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, at 10:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Knicks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MSG

SportsNet LA and MSG Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena

Anthony Davis vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Julius Randle Total Fantasy Pts 1124.5 1003.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 48.9 40.1 Fantasy Rank 6 19

Anthony Davis vs. Julius Randle Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis' numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 2.9 assists and 12.4 boards per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor.

The Lakers average 114 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.5 per contest (12th in the NBA). They have a +14 scoring differential overall.

Los Angeles grabs 44.6 rebounds per game (11th in the league) compared to the 44.6 of its opponents.

The Lakers knock down 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.6 fewer than their opponents (14.1).

Los Angeles forces 13 turnovers per game (21st in the league) while committing 13.9 (21st in NBA play).

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Julius Randle gives the Knicks 22.4 points, 9.4 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 114.5 points per game, 16th in the league, and are allowing 111.8 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA.

New York grabs 45.2 rebounds per game (eighth in league) while allowing 40.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.6 boards per game.

The Knicks connect on 13.4 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.4 on average.

New York has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.1 per game (fifth in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (15th in league).

Anthony Davis vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Julius Randle Plus/Minus Per Game 1.1 1.6 Usage Percentage 26.7% 28.9% True Shooting Pct 61.2% 55% Total Rebound Pct 19.1% 15.1% Assist Pct 13.4% 24.2%

