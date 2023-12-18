Anthony Davis vs. Julius Randle and the New York Knicks: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anthony Davis will lead the Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) into a home game against the New York Knicks (14-11) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, at 10:30 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Lakers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MSG
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Anthony Davis vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Anthony Davis
|Julius Randle
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1124.5
|1003.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|48.9
|40.1
|Fantasy Rank
|6
|19
Buy Davis and Randle gear on Fanatics!
Anthony Davis vs. Julius Randle Insights
Anthony Davis & the Lakers
- Davis' numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 2.9 assists and 12.4 boards per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor.
- The Lakers average 114 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.5 per contest (12th in the NBA). They have a +14 scoring differential overall.
- Los Angeles grabs 44.6 rebounds per game (11th in the league) compared to the 44.6 of its opponents.
- The Lakers knock down 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.6 fewer than their opponents (14.1).
- Los Angeles forces 13 turnovers per game (21st in the league) while committing 13.9 (21st in NBA play).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Julius Randle & the Knicks
- Julius Randle gives the Knicks 22.4 points, 9.4 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Knicks have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 114.5 points per game, 16th in the league, and are allowing 111.8 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA.
- New York grabs 45.2 rebounds per game (eighth in league) while allowing 40.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.6 boards per game.
- The Knicks connect on 13.4 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.4 on average.
- New York has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.1 per game (fifth in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (15th in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Anthony Davis vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Anthony Davis
|Julius Randle
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|1.1
|1.6
|Usage Percentage
|26.7%
|28.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|61.2%
|55%
|Total Rebound Pct
|19.1%
|15.1%
|Assist Pct
|13.4%
|24.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.