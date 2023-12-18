Anthony Davis' Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 10:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, a 122-119 win over the Spurs, Davis tallied 37 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

With prop bets available for Davis, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.3 26.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.4 13.2 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.5 PRA -- 39.6 41.9 PR -- 36.7 39.4



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Knicks

Davis is responsible for taking 17.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.7 per game.

Davis' opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 100 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.1 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 111.8 points per game, which is ninth-best in the league.

The Knicks concede 40.6 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

Conceding 26 assists per game, the Knicks are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 37 17 16 4 0 1 2 1/31/2023 37 27 9 1 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.