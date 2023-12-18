The Anaheim Ducks, with Alex Killorn, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to bet on Killorn's props? Here is some information to help you.

Alex Killorn vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

Killorn's plus-minus this season, in 17:56 per game on the ice, is -8.

In four of 20 games this year, Killorn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Killorn has a point in seven games this year (out of 20), including multiple points three times.

In five of 20 games this year, Killorn has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Killorn hits the over on his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Killorn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 20 Games 4 11 Points 6 4 Goals 3 7 Assists 3

